Port of Los Angeles reports high cargo volume in February

Port of Los Angeles
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Cargo containers sit stacked at the Port of Los Angeles, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in San Pedro, Calif.
Port of Los Angeles
Posted at 3:21 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 18:21:14-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Port of Los Angeles had the best February in its 115-year history.

Executive Director Gene Seroka said Wednesday that volume topped 857,000 container units during the month, and repositioning empty containers back to Asia continued at record levels.

Seroka said that despite rising prices, elevated levels of imports are expected this spring but the new COVID-19 outbreak in China is being watched closely.

Exports, however, continue to suffer, showing more than a 5.5% year-over-year decline.

Exports at the Port of Los Angeles have dropped 36 of the last 40 months.

