Porterville police officers hospitalized following fentanyl exposure

Jan 09, 2023
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — On Saturday at around 2:30 p.m. two Porterville police officers ended up in the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl during a search.

According to the Porterville Police Department, two officers responded to a business in the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regarding a call about a shoplifter. When they arrived they detained a suspect, identified as 41-year-old Wesley Long of Bakersfield.

Long was found to be in possession of items stolen from the business as well as multiple identification and credit cards that did not belong to him. The officers also found three small bags they believed to contain drugs.

Shortly after, both officers began to feel sick with symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. They were transported to the hospital where they were treated and released.

Long was arrested on multiple charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

