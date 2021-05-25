Postal workers plead guilty to California unemployment fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say two U.S. Postal Service employees have pleaded guilty to charges they purchased postal money orders with thousands of dollars in California unemployment benefits obtained through false claims of pandemic-related job losses.

Each man pleaded guilty in separate hearings Monday to one count of use of unauthorized access devices. Prosecutors say the two, who worked at different LA-area post offices, obtained debit cards that had been issued by the California Employment Development Department based on applications submitted under 10 stolen identities.

When sentenced later this year, each defendant could face a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.