Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Power outage delays start of California Legislature

California Legislature
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2020, file photo, the state Assembly Chambers sits empty at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
California Legislature
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:21:13-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A power outage in California's capital city has left much of the downtown area in the dark and delayed the start of the state Legislature.

The Sacramento Municipal Utilities District reported 650 customers were without power on Thursday. That figure likely represents thousands of people as multiple high-rise office buildings and the state Capitol were affected.

The utility's website said crews were working to replace a transformer. They estimated power would be restored by 11 a.m. The state Legislature had been scheduled to meet at 9 a.m.

The outage delayed the Assembly for a half hour. The state Senate planned to meet in a legislative committee room in a nearby building.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!