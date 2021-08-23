Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Powerful surf washes out road along Malibu beach

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors shows a section of the now-closed Westward Beach Road in Malibu, Calif. A powerful surf washed away a section of the beach access road. (Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors via AP)
High Surf Southern California
High Surf Southern California
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 16:49:58-04

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Powerful surf washed away a section of a beach access road in Malibu and swimmers and surfers are urged to use caution as huge waves from a southern swell battered the Southern California coastline.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors tweeted photos Saturday that show the ground under Westward Beach Road completely collapsed.

Beach hazard advisories had mostly expired by Sunday morning, but officials warned that dangerous rip currents and localized flooding are still possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!