Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Pregnant woman killed in California road rage incident

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:39 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 14:39:43-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California police say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash south of Los Angeles.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter following the collision Sunday in Long Beach. The suspect and a 10-year-old boy riding with him in a pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pickup's driver had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle before the pickup crashed into the car driven by the 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!