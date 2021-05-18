Preliminary hearing for Paul, Ruben Flores will take 12 days, prosecution says

UPDATE (2:12 p.m.) - A preliminary hearing date for Paul and Ruben Flores was confirmed in court Monday.

The father and son, who are both charged in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly freshman Kristin Smart, will be back before a judge once more on June 21 before the preliminary hearing is set to begin July 6.

It’s expected to take 12 days, according to the prosecution, and will be an opportunity for both sides to present their cases before the judge, who will decide whether there is enough evidence to move forward with the charges against the pair.

Prosecutor Chris Peuvrelle also stated before the judge Monday that additional discovery would be presented, to which Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, said they look forward to receiving it.

Both Paul, 44, and his father, 80, appeared for Monday’s hearing wearing dark suits and ties. Paul’s appearance was made from a room at the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he is being held without bail. Ruben, who is currently out of custody, appeared aside his attorney.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

---

ORIGINAL STORY: The father and son charged in connection with the disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart will be back before a judge Monday.

Paul Flores, 44, is charged with first-degree murder. The sheriff’s office alleges he killed the Cal Poly freshman in 1996 while trying to rape her.

His father Ruben Flores, 80, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Both pleaded not guilty following their arrests last month.

Monday afternoon, they are set to appear for a pre-preliminary hearing where a preliminary hearing date could be confirmed.

Paul remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 25-years-to-life.

Ruben is currently out of jail after posting bond last month and if convicted, faces a maximum sentence of three years.

Next week marks 25 years since Kristin’s disappearance.

