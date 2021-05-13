Preparing for Wildfire Season: Wildfire Safety Tips

(KERO) — The month of May is national wildfire awareness month, and after last year’s overactive wildfire season, it’s time to start getting ready. It comes as the western U.S. is bracing for an early start to wildfire season.

Across the west, fire experts are bracing for what looks to be another summer of potentially devastating wildfires as the season gets underway alarmingly early. In California, New Mexico, and Arizona, flames are already roaring to life.

What's fueling these fires? Persistent drought conditions plaguing western states.

"The changing environment, the changing seasons and the lack of moisture and precipitation we get in the wintertime is really extending those fire seasons and really kind of creating that year-round fire season," said one expert.

Exceptionally dry vegetation has essentially turned states like California into a tinderbox.

As crews gear up to battle any wildland blaze in the months ahead, the public is being asked to take preventative action.

The big question now: Is your home ready for wildfire season? Check out these wildfire safety tips: