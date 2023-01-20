President Biden visits battered California coast, issues expedited Major Disaster Declaration

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, January 19, California Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden to California. The president was visiting communities impacted by the recent storms and meeting with the first responders leading the recovery efforts.

Many Californians have been put out of their businesses and homes by weeks of powerful winds, heavy rains, and flooding. President Biden hoped to assure the most affected that help is on the way.

"The country is here for you and with you. We are not leaving until things are built back and built back better than they were before. You can recover from storms. We'll be with you every step of the way, and I mean that sincerely. Every step," said Biden.

President Biden joined Governor Newsom for an aerial tour as they surveyed damage across Santa Clara and Santa Cruz Counties. They also visited businesses in Capitola that were impacted by the recent winter storms, and met with first responders at Seacliff State Beach.

"200,000 customers lost their power through the storms. Now, it's less than 5,000, but it's still 5,000 people who don't have power. We've got to get it down to zero," said Biden. "Nearly 150,000 people were under evacuation orders, now it's down to 14,000. Under 300 people are still in shelters. Tragically, 21 people died, and that little boy we're still trying to find."

Biden says that while the situation is still treacherous, he is optimistic that the worst is behind us. Last week, he signed an expedited Major Disaster Declaration for California. He says that as of Thursday, more than 500 FEMA employees, joined by members of other federal agencies, were on the ground trying to help people.

"FEMA positions supplies for 100,000 meals, 100,000 liters of water, 20,000 blankets, 10,000 cots for shelters. I've instructed my administration to bring every element of the federal government together with the help of immediate needs to long-term rebuilding, to do both. In terms of infrastructure, there has to be significant changes. The federal government is going to be here to help get that done," said Biden.

Governor Newsom had also traveled the previous week to Merced County in order to highlight the state's preparedness efforts and acknowledge the work that needs to be done.

"We're mindful of not only the moment we are in in terms of the situational opportunities and responsibilities to protect people and protect lives most importantly, protect property, and to make sure that we are vigilant," said Newsom.

President Biden says the disaster relief efforts will not be put on hold until the necessary repairs are made.

"Together we can better prepare for future disasters, reduce the damage they cause, and the people's lives and livelihoods that are affected," said Biden.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the recent winter storms and are in need of disaster assistance, because the damage has been declared a disaster at the federal level, your first point of contact is the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.