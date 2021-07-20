Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Prime Healthcare, doctors pay $37M to settle kickback claims

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Gavel (FILE)
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 14:59:23-04

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California-based Prime Healthcare Services and two of its doctors will pay $37.5 million to settle whistleblower lawsuits that claimed the hospital system paid kickbacks to one of the physicians and bought his practice for more than it was worth.

Prosecutors said Monday that Prime Healthcare entered into the settlement with federal and state prosecutors to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act.

The agreement resolves allegations that Prime and its founder Dr. Prem Reddy overpaid to purchase Dr. Siva Arunasalam’s physician practice and surgery center because the company wanted the cardiologist to refer patients to its Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets

Enter to Win Cole Swindell Tickets