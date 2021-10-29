Watch
Prison systems adding body-worn cameras to security plans

AP
In this July 28, 2021 image made from a security video taken from a guard's body-worn camera, guards at the Ohio State Penitentiary break up a fight between two inmates in Youngstown, Ohio. In contrast to a stationary camera's perspective of the same moment, the body-worn camera provides a closer view of the situation that includes audio. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction piloted use of the cameras earlier this year and hopes to announce by year's end which of four companies has won a contract estimated at about $17 million a year. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP).
Posted at 9:20 AM, Oct 29, 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A growing number of state prison systems are outfitting guards with body-worn cameras even in environments already covered by thousands of stationary cameras.

The George Bureau of Prisons piloted the concept last year and plans to outfit guards in two prisons this year and another two next year.

California has implemented them at six prisons in response to a court order responding to the abuse of prisoners with disabilities.

Ohio tested the cameras at several prisons this year and is finalizing a contract.

Annette Chambers-Smith is the Ohio prisons director. She says the cameras can cover blind spots and also act as a preemptive tool against violence if inmates know they're being filmed.

