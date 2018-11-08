Procession set for Ventura County Sheriff's Sergeant killed in Thousand Oaks shooting

A procession has been set for a Ventura County Sheriff's Sergeant who was killed after responding to a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.

Sgt. Ron Helus rushed to the Borderline Bar and Grill after reports of a shooting and was met with gunfire. He was a 29-year veteran with the department, and had plans on retiring next year. Sgt. Helus was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The procession is set to take place today, November 8, at 10 a.m. He will be transported via motorcade from Los Robles Hospital to westbound Janns Road. From there, the motorcade will travel southbound on Lynn Road to U.S. 101 northbound to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office in Ventura.

There will be road closures and traffic delays in that area.