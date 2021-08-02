Progress being made on Bootleg, Dixie fires raging in the Western United States

(KERO) — Progress is being made in the nation's largest fire burning in Oregon.

The Bootleg Fire in Southern Oregon near the California border is 74 percent contained. That's a significant jump from Saturday when it was 56 percent contained. The fire has burned more than 400,000 acres.

Meanwhile, California's Dixie Fire is now the eleventh largest wildfire in state history.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) says it's scorched more than 240,000 acres as of Monday morning. it is about a hundred miles north of Sacramento.

Evacuation orders are in place for residents in parts of Butte, Plumas, and Tehama counties. It's unclear what started the Dixie Fire in mid-July.

And according to fire officials, the Peak Fire near Havilah has burned more than 2,000 acres and is 98 percent contained.