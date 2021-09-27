Watch
Progress made on California fire that displaced thousands

Ethan Swope/AP
Firefighter Ron Burias battles the Fawn Fire as it spreads north of Redding, Calif. in Shasta County, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)
Posted at 11:22 AM, Sep 27, 2021
REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are gaining the upper hand on a forest fire that displaced thousands of people near Shasta Lake in Northern California.

Lighter winds and cooler weather is slowing the Fawn Fire as it moves toward the shores of the lake and away from populated areas north of the city of Redding.

The fire at point threatened 9,000 buildings but the number dropped to about 2,000 on Sunday.

The fire, believed to be started by a woman charged with arson, has destroyed at least 130 homes.

Other major blazes include a pair of forest fires burning for more than two weeks in the heart of giant sequoia country.

