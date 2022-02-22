Proposal to nix derogatory term targets hundreds of US sites

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials have come up with a list of potential replacement names for hundreds of geographic features in three dozen states that include the word “squaw.”
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in November formally declared the term derogatory and initiated a process to remove the term from use by the federal government and to replace other existing derogatory place names.
“Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” Haaland said in a statement. “Today’s actions will accelerate an important process to reconcile derogatory place names and mark a significant step in honoring the ancestors who have stewarded our lands since time immemorial.”
“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” said Haaland. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”
The list was announced Tuesday and includes sites in New Mexico, Arizona, California, and many other states.
The agency will host virtual meetings to consult with tribes in March.
A task force will prioritize the replacement names and make recommendations to the Board on Geographic Names before it meets later this year.
There are over 70 locations in California on the list, but none in Kern County.
- Squaw Hollow, Calaveras County, Tuolumne County
- Squaw Creek, Colusa County
- Squaw Hollow, El Dorado County
- Squaw Hollow Creek, El Dorado County
- Squaw Valley, Fresno County
- Old Squaw Lake, Fresno County
- Squaw Lake, Fresno County
- Squaw Leap, Fresno County
- Squaw Flat, Glenn County
- Squaw Creek, Humboldt County
- Squaw Creek, Humboldt County
- Squaw Creek, Humboldt County
- Squaw Creek, Humboldt County
- Squaw Creek Ridge, Humboldt County
- Squaw Lake, Imperial County
- Squaw Flat, Inyo County
- Squaw Springs (historical), Inyo County
- Squaw Spring, Inyo County
- Big Squaw Valley, Lake County
- Little Squaw Valley, Lake County
- Squaw Valley Creek, Lake County
- Squaw Valley, Lassen County
- Squaw Canyon, Los Angeles County
Squaw Creek, Mendocino County
- Squaw Opening, Mendocino County
- Squaw Rock Slide, Mendocino County
- Squaw Peak, Modoc County
- Squaw Peak, Monterey County
- Squaw Creek, Placer County
- Squaw Flat, Placer County
- Squaw Valley, Placer County
- Squaw Flat, Placer County
- Squaw Gulch, Placer County
- Squaw Peak, Placer County
- Squaw Canyon, Plumas County
- Squaw Peak, Plumas County
- Squaw Valley Peak, Plumas County
- Squaw Valley Peak Springs, Plumas County
- Squaw Valley Spring, Plumas County
- Squaw Queen Creek, Plumas County
- Squaw Mountain, Riverside County
- Squaw Tank, Riverside County
- Squaw Mountain, San Bernardino County
- Squaw Peak, San Bernardino County
- Squaw Tit San, Bernardino County
- Squaw Canyon, San Diego County
- Squaw Peak, San Diego County
- East Fork Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- North Fork Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- South Fork Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- Squaw Flat, Shasta County
- West Fork Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- East Fork North Fork Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- North Fork Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- Squaw Creek, Shasta County
- Squaw Creek Arm, Shasta County
- Squaw Valley Creek, Shasta County, Siskiyou County
- Squaw Lake, Sierra County
- Squaw Peak, Siskiyou County
- Squaw Creek, Sonoma County
- Squaw Hollow, Tehama County
- Squaw Hollow Creek, Tehama County
- Squaw Creek, Trinity County
- Squaw Flat, Trinity County
- Squaw Gulch, Trinity County
- Squaw Creek, Tulare County
- Squaw Creek, Ventura County
- Squaw Flat, Ventura County
- Squaw Spring, Ventura County
See the full list of possible replacement names: