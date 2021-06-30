Prosecutor: Mother confessed to strangling 7-year-old son

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 35-year-San Jose, California, mother on Wednesday was denied bail by a Nevada judge who was told by a prosecutor that the woman admitted strangling her 7-year-old son.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez made an initial court appearance by video after being arrested June 8 in Denver and transferred Monday to Nevada.

Liam Husted’s body was found May 28 outside Las Vegas. His body remained unidentified for over a week.

Rodriguez was arrested after a family friend recognized the boy’s image from news reports.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, a prosecutor said Rodriguez confessed to strangling her son. Rodriguez’s only comment during the proceeding was to confirm her identity.