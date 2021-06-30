Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Prosecutor: Mother confessed to strangling 7-year-old son

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 15:21:22-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 35-year-San Jose, California, mother on Wednesday was denied bail by a Nevada judge who was told by a prosecutor that the woman admitted strangling her 7-year-old son.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez made an initial court appearance by video after being arrested June 8 in Denver and transferred Monday to Nevada.

Liam Husted’s body was found May 28 outside Las Vegas. His body remained unidentified for over a week.

Rodriguez was arrested after a family friend recognized the boy’s image from news reports.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, a prosecutor said Rodriguez confessed to strangling her son. Rodriguez’s only comment during the proceeding was to confirm her identity.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
July 4th Celebrations in Kern County

July 4th Celebrations in Kern County