Prosecutors charge 3 with murder in Sacramento mass shooting

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - A passerby pauses at a memorial for the people killed in mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., April 6, 2022. Prosecutors have filed murder charges in a mass shooting that rocked California’s capital city a month ago. District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Tuesday, May 3, that three men have been charged with murder in the slayings. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 8:23 PM, May 03, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Three alleged gang members were charged with murder Tuesday in the slaying of three women fatally shot in a gunbattle that rocked California’s capital city a month ago.

Prosecutors say the shootout that erupted before dawn on April 3 in downtown Sacramento was a result of a feud between two rival gangs and their allies.

The Sacramento County district attorney says at least five people opened fire.

Six people were killed in the bloodshed, including three alleged gang members who were involved in the shootout.

A dozen more people were wounded — two of whom are also alleged gang members and are now charged in the violence.

