Protester glues hand to table during California hearing

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Carla Cabral sits at a table after disrupting a hearing of the Assembly Agriculture Committee in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Cabral, an animal rights organizer, glued her hand to a table and refused to leave. Paramedics freed Cabral's hand. She was not arrested or cited. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 10:45 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 13:45:33-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A legislative hearing in California has been disrupted by an animal rights organizer who glued her hand to a table.

The Assembly Agriculture Committee met Wednesday to vote on some bills.

Carla Cabral is an organizer with the animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere.

She wanted to tell lawmakers how upset she was that they were not voting on a bill proposing a moratorium on new factory farms.

Cabral quickly applied glue to her left hand and placed it on a table. Lawmakers moved to another room to finish the hearing.

Paramedics freed Cabral's hand. She was not arrested or cited.

