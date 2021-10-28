Protesters rally in support of San Ramon In-N-Out

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KERO) — Supporters protested in support of In-N-Out after the chain was fined for not checking proof of vaccination.

Protesters rallied outside the In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon, one of three Contra Costa County locations that have been fined for allowing indoor dining but not checking for proof of vaccination.

Around a dozen In-N-Out Burger supporters showed up here Wednesday evening. Speaking in favor of the chain that has previously said, "they are not the vaccination police."

"These mandates, this pandemic, and this vaccine, it's just become a giant excuse for the government to control more people's lives encroach on more people's liberties," said Spencer Von Gohn, In-N-Out Burger supporter.

But doctor's ABC7 talked with say that COVID is still here and mandating restaurants to check for proof of vaccination does make for a safer indoor environment.

"We do know from studies that it is 20 times more risky to acquire COVID or transmit covid indoors compared to outdoors.

we also know that eating in particular is a good way to acquire COVID," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong from the University of California, San Francisco.

Gov. Gavin Newsom even addressed the issue but didn't take a side.

Tuesday the Pleasant Hill In-N-Out Burger was closed for multiple complaints of not checking for proof of vaccination. It has since reopened but indoor dining there and in San Ramon remain closed.

Honks in support of those rallying outside In-N-Out Burger who are now encouraging others to eat here.

"I actually don't eat hamburgers much but I will eat there to support them," said Patricia Beebe, In-N-Out supporter.

ABC7 did reach out to In-N-Out Burger to get their take on all the rally's and the reopening of their Pleasant Hill location but have yet to hear back.