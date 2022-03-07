Pygmy sperm whale euthanized after Malibu beach stranding

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Officials say an injured pygmy sperm whale that was found stranded on a Southern California beach had to be euthanized.

Los Angeles County lifeguards and firefighters responded to the report of the whale stranding around Sunday afternoon on Malibu’s Surfrider Beach.

Photos posted by the lifeguards showed that the small whale had bloody scratches.

The whale was placed in a truck and taken to the California Wildlife Center.

The group tells KCBS-TV that the whale was in poor health, had many injuries and was euthanized to prevent additional suffering.

Pygmy sperm whales are up to 11.5 feet long and weigh up to 1,000 pounds.