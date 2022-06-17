Quirky Cambria home sells for $155k

A quirky Cambria landmark with no running water and referred to as the "Anti-Hearst Castle" is no longer on the market.

A Trulia listing shows the Nitt Witt Ridge sold June 9 for $155,000, well below the $425,000 asking price from November 2018.

Realtor Angelica Rodriguez based out of Downey says the dramatic decrease in price was due to the property not having a water meter.

The listing says Nitt Witt Ridge has been California State Landmark 939 for more than 50 years and is also a tourist attraction.

“You have a piece of history with an ocean view of Moonstone Beach. It has a large lot with potential to build around it. If you like tranquil and a nice neighborhood this is the place to be. You also have restaurants, shops, park, and beach close to you,” the listing description reads.

The Cambria Chamber of Commerce previously reported the site was built by reclusive artist Arthur “Art” Harold Beal, who bought the hillside lot in 1928.

The house is not your typical home with an ocean view. It’s made of materials like beer cans, abalone shells, concrete, washer drums, car rims, tile, car parts, and old stoves.

According to the real estate posting, the 1,200 square-foot house includes two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Rodriguez declined to provide information on the new owners or their plans for the property.

She also would not disclose why the previous owners sold the property, but did confirm they had it since the late 1990s.