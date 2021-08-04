Watch
Racing suspected in California crash that killed 3, hurt 2

Posted at 12:04 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 15:04:36-04

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and two were injured in a fiery crash involving several cars near Los Angeles. Police are investigating whether street racing was involved in the wreck late Tuesday in Burbank.

At least three moving cars crashed into three parked cars. Three occupants of a Volkswagen were killed and a fourth was hospitalized after the car slammed into a power pole and caught fire. The driver of a Kia was also taken to a hospital.

Investigators are also interviewing the driver and passenger of a Mercedes that crashed.

