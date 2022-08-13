Rail car in California at risk of exploding near communities

(KERO) — Hazardous chemicals are boiling and building pressure inside a massive tanker that's sitting on a railcar in Los Angeles County.

A drone with an infrared camera shows the heat that's being generated inside and that chemical reaction, cal fire says, has the potential to cause an explosion.

Cal fire adding that the chemical inside that tanker is called Styrene and that the tanker arrived at the property earlier this month.

Earlier this week the leak prompted the closure of the 215 freeway and more than 100 homes in the area.

As a result, deputies went door to door to evacuate 170 of them. Cal fire says the situation is still dangerous to the neighboring areas.

"Due to the heat building in the car, that builds pressure, and it could have a release, meaning some sort of violent explosion. We're still in a pretty critical situation. This hasn't been experienced in quite some time and it's rare," said Chief John Cater with Cal Fire Riverside County