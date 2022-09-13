Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

Railroad workers could go on strike by the end of the week

If the railworkers’ unions go on strike, it could bring 40 percent of the nation’s freight to a standstill.
Posted at 10:30 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 01:30:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A potentially massive rail strike that might begin on Friday, September 16th could deal another blow to the U.S. economy.

The seven unions that represent more than 90,000 rail workers at the nation’s freight railroads are promising to go on strike for salary increases and back pay for hours worked since 2020.

If the railworkers’ unions go on strike, it could bring 40 percent of the nation’s freight to a standstill.

A prolonged strike could lead to empty shelves in stores, temporary closures at factories that won’t be getting the parts they need, and higher consumer prices due to the limited availability of goods.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book