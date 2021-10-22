Watch
Rain in California won't be enough to ease severe drought

Jeff Chiu/AP
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while crossing a street at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Showers drifted across the drought-stricken and fire-scarred landscape of Northern California on Wednesday, trailed by a series of progressively stronger storms that are expected to bring significant rain and snow into next week, forecasters said. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
California Storms
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 14:44:11-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California is finally getting drenched this week. But experts say the rain won't be enough to end the drought plaguing the western United States.

California's climate is hotter and drier now and that means the rain and snow that does fall is likely to evaporate or absorb into the soil.

Some of California's most important reservoirs are at record-low levels.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide emergency drought declaration and given regulators permission to impose mandatory water restrictions.

The rain has helped contain stubborn wildfires. But experts say it will take many seasons of multiple storms to end the drought.

