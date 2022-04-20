Watch
Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LA airport in 2021 shooting

A$AP Rocky
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - A$AP Rocky attends the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons on Feb. 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. A$AP Rocky was taken into custody Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year, authorities said. The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.
A$AP Rocky
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky has been taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting in Hollywood last year.

The performer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the 33-year-old was wanted in connected with a Nov. 6, 2021, shooting that broke out after an argument escalated. Mayers is accused of firing a handgun at an acquaintance, who sustained a minor injury and later sought medical treatment.

Authorities say Mayers and two others fled. Mayers’ RCA Records publicist and attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

