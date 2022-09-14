Rapper shot, killed at restaurant in south Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — A rapper was shot and killed at a restaurant in south Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

30-year-old Rakim Allen, who goes by the stage name PNB Rock, was reportedly sitting at a table at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles when at least one suspect approached, brandished a firearm, and demanded property from him.

The incident happened at around 1:15 in the afternoon, just after a woman who is said to be Allen’s girlfriend posted a location-tagged photo on Instagram. That post has since been deleted.

Allen was taken to a hospital where he later died.

PNB Rock’s death comes as authorities say they’re up against a rising trend of what they call “follow-home” robberies and other violent incidents.