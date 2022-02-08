Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - Police vehicles sit in front of University Hill Elementary School across from the campus of the University of Colorado after Matthew Harris, accused of making violent threats against the college as well as the University of California, Los Angeles, was taken into custody following a standoff at his Boulder apartment complex Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Harris, a former lecturer at UCLA, on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation's most prestigious universities: Duke, Cornell and then UCLA.
UCLA Threats Missed Signs
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:20:55-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities: Duke, Cornell and then UCLA.

Last week, a SWAT team in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page manifesto and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA.

In online class reviews, interviews and emails obtained by The Associated Press, current and former students at all three universities alleged negligence by the schools for letting Harris slide, despite his concerning conduct.

He did not speak during his appearance in federal court Tuesday and will remain in jail. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Harlem Globetrotters Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win a Family Four Pack