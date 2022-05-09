Watch
Remains of missing California woman found near forest lake

AP
Sierra National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the skeletal remains of a 37-year-old woman missing since December have been discovered in California’s Sierra National Forest.

Crews launched a new search on May 2 after Samantha Tomlinson’s Honda Civic was found near Shaver Lake along the western slopes of the Sierra.

Officials believe the car had been covered in snow throughout the winter, which is why it wasn’t found sooner.

A search crew found bones on May 4 in rough terrain about a half-mile from where Tomlinson’s car was located.

Two days later the coroner’s office confirmed the remains were Tomlinson’s via dental records.

No foul play is suspected.

