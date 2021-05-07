Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Remote learning still widespread even after Biden hits goal

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
In this May 3, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he talks to students during a visit to Yorktown Elementary School, in Yorktown, Va., as first lady Jill Biden watches. Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden, Jill Biden
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 20:31:25-04

(AP) — President Joe Biden has met his goal of having most elementary and middle schools open for full, in-person learning in his first 100 days in office. The Education Department has released survey data finding that 54% of public schools below high school offered full-time classroom learning in March.

But most students were still learning at least partly away from school. The survey found that almost 4 in 10 students continued to take all classes remotely, and 2 in 10 were split between classroom and remote learning.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is applauding the progress but also raising concerns about racial disparities.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran