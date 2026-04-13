Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Rep. Eric Swalwell drops out of the California governor race following sexual misconduct allegations

Multiple Democratic lawmakers are calling for Swalwell to resign from Congress after four women accused him of sexual misconduct.
Election 2026 California Governor
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
FILE - Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 17, 2025.&nbsp;
Election 2026 California Governor
Posted

Rep. Eric Swalwell is dropping out of the race for California governor.

He suspended his campaign Sunday after four women accused him of sexual misconduct. The allegations range from unwanted touching to rape.

Swalwell denies the most serious claims but apologized for past mistakes in judgment. Several key allies and staff members have already abandoned his campaign.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers are now calling for Swalwell to resign from Congress. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says he will address the issue later this week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

04/12/2026

Showers Late

-° / 51°

41%

Monday

04/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 49°

5%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Mostly Clear

74° / 49°

5%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

77° / 51°

5%

Thursday

04/16/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 48°

1%

Friday

04/17/2026

Mostly Clear

79° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 54°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Showers Late

88° / 55°

38%