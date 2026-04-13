Rep. Eric Swalwell drops out of the California governor race following sexual misconduct allegations

Rep. Eric Swalwell is dropping out of the race for California governor.

He suspended his campaign Sunday after four women accused him of sexual misconduct. The allegations range from unwanted touching to rape.

Swalwell denies the most serious claims but apologized for past mistakes in judgment. Several key allies and staff members have already abandoned his campaign.

Multiple Democratic lawmakers are now calling for Swalwell to resign from Congress. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries says he will address the issue later this week.

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