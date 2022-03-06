Watch
Report: Pilot called off crop dusting just before crashing

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said a crop duster helicopter pilot was killed in a crash Tuesday night near Coalinga.<br/>
Posted at 8:35 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 11:43:42-05

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — An initial report on the fatal crash of a crop-dusting helicopter in central California last month indicates the pilot called off spraying because of increasing wind speeds.

The 53-year-old pilot was killed when the 1967 Bell UH-1H went down in an orchard near Coalinga on Feb. 16.

The Fresno Bee says the preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board sets out a timeline for the crash and describes what investigators found at the crash site but offers no indication of a cause.

A final report detailing the cause of the crash is likely to take months to complete.

