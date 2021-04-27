Reports: Man kills 2 in LA and wounds 1, is fatally shot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was wounded in shootings at different locations in Los Angeles and a suspect ended up barricaded in a vehicle on a freeway about 25 miles away.

ABC7 reports the suspect died early Tuesday in the standoff the freeway in the Anaheim area but it was unclear whether he had been shot by police or himself. The suspect’s vehicle was pinned between an armored police vehicle and a large SUV.

KTLA reports the shootings began after midnight. A motorist was wounded near the University of Southern California, a man was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru in the same area and a motorist was killed in downtown.