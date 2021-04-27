Watch
Reports: Man kills 2 in LA and wounds 1, is fatally shot

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: A hybrid police car is seen at the unveiling of two new Ford Fusion hybrid pursuit-rated Police Responder cars at Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on April 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD is committed to purchasing at least 300 hybrid and hybrid-electric plug-in vehicles by 2020. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:16 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 12:16:59-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was wounded in shootings at different locations in Los Angeles and a suspect ended up barricaded in a vehicle on a freeway about 25 miles away.

ABC7 reports the suspect died early Tuesday in the standoff the freeway in the Anaheim area but it was unclear whether he had been shot by police or himself. The suspect’s vehicle was pinned between an armored police vehicle and a large SUV.

KTLA reports the shootings began after midnight. A motorist was wounded near the University of Southern California, a man was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru in the same area and a motorist was killed in downtown.

