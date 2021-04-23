Watch
Resilient redwood forest a beacon of hope for California

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Calif. Eight months after a lightning siege ignited more than 650 wildfires in Big Basin Redwoods State Park the state’s oldest park, which was almost entirely ablaze, is doing what nature does best: recovering.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
BIG BASIN REDWOODS STATE PARK, Calif. (AP) — Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which was scorched last summer after lightning sparked about 650 fires in Northern California, is recovering.

Ancient, resilient redwoods are sprouting new growth, and parks officials say the public should expect a new, re-reimaged and re-envisioned place, not a straight rebuilding of California's oldest state park.

An official says the state now can consider ways to make it more equitable and accessible to people who haven’t, in the past, been visiting.

The next eight to 10 months will be spent cleaning up the park, hauling out charred hulls of vehicles, rubble from collapsed roads and bridges and damaged campground structures.

