Reward increases in road rage killing of Southern California boy

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the road rage killing of a Southern California boy has grown to $400,000.

A private contribution over the weekend increased the reward in the slaying of 6-year-old Aiden Leos. The boy was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on State Route 55 in the city of Orange.

According to accounts, the shot was fired after another car cut off the mother and she responded with a hand gesture.