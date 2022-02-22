Watch
Riviera has a new president and big events headed its way

Ryan Kang/AP
Joaquin Niemann, left, of Chile, poses with his trophy next to Megan Watanabe, center, president of The Riviera Country Club, and Tiger Woods, right, on the 18th green after winning the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Posted at 10:01 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:01:52-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Watanabe is the first woman to be president at Riviera Country Club. And the fabled course off Sunset Boulevard is about to get busy.

Watanabe was looking for a major championship and found the perfect fit with the U.S. Women's Open for 2026. It will be the first women's championship played at Riviera. She says that will give the women experience ahead of the 2028 Olympics at Riviera. And she still hasn't given up on the idea of a U.S. Open returning to the small property.

Watanabe says Riviera is about the same size as Merion, which is in the U.S. Open rotation.

