Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Road into Yosemite National Park closed for repairs until June or July

The park service says even limited traffic could lead to failure.
Another closure limiting access to Yosemite National Park.
Yosemite National Park Road Closure
Posted at 8:17 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 11:17:08-04

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Another closure limiting access to Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says Big Oak Flat Road leading into Yosemite has a crack about 200 feet long and up to four feet deep. There's an embankment below the road that has significant water flowing through it.

The park service says even limited traffic could lead to failure.

Yosemite is working with the Federal Highway Administration to start repairs as soon as possible. But the closure will likely last until mid-June, possibly into July during the busy summer travel season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets