Road into Yosemite National Park closed for repairs until June or July

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KERO) — Another closure limiting access to Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says Big Oak Flat Road leading into Yosemite has a crack about 200 feet long and up to four feet deep. There's an embankment below the road that has significant water flowing through it.

The park service says even limited traffic could lead to failure.

Yosemite is working with the Federal Highway Administration to start repairs as soon as possible. But the closure will likely last until mid-June, possibly into July during the busy summer travel season.