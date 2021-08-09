Road rage incident leads to weapons and drug arrest

San Luis Obispo Police seized illegal weapons and drugs after a search on Thursday.

It started with a road rage incident on July 24 near the intersection of Los Osos Valley Rd. and Madonna Rd. in San Luis Obispo.

After the driver of a blue Audi hatchback cut another driver off several times and pointed a handgun at him, the second driver called the police.

He passed along the Audi driver's license plate.

Police say that investigators identified the suspect as Atxulivan Garcia, 19, a San Luis Obispo resident.

On Thursday, Aug. 5 police served warrants on Garcia, his residence and his vehicle.

During the search, investigators found two firearms, a glock-style handgun and an AR15-style short barrel rifle wtih high-capacity magazines. Both guns were "ghost guns" that had been assembled from legally-purchased pieces without serial numbers.

They found several hundred rounds of ammunition and cocaine, which police say was for drug sales.

Police arrested Garcia and booked him at County Jail. His charges include possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

His bail is $500,000.