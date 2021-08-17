Robert Durst: Documentary climax was not confession to killings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst says he wasn't confessing to killing anyone in the climax to a documentary on his life when he was caught on a live microphone talking to himself.

Durst told jurors Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that he either didn’t say everything he was thinking or didn’t speak loudly enough for the mic to catch it when he muttered: “killed them all, of course.”

He said he thought filmmakers would think he killed three people because they caught him in a lie about the slaying of his best friend.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Susan Berman.