Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Rockslide on California central coast shuts down Highway 1

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo provided by Caltrans, is a rockslide on the central coast that forced closure of a long stretch of Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The closure extended from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Fullers Point in Monterey County, Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers said in a social media post. There was no estimate for when the road would be reopened. (Caltrans via AP)
California Highway Rockslide
Posted at 4:20 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 19:20:25-04

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide on the rugged central California coast has forced closure of a long stretch of Highway 1.

Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers says the closure Wednesday extends from north of the Ragged Point Inn in San Luis Obispo County to Gorda in Monterey County.

Shivers says rocks above the highway are being assessed by Caltrans and there are estimates of a one-week closure.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!