Rockslide on California central coast shuts down Highway 1

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A rockslide on the rugged central California coast has forced closure of a long stretch of Highway 1.

Caltrans spokesperson Jim Shivers says the closure Wednesday extends from north of the Ragged Point Inn in San Luis Obispo County to Gorda in Monterey County.

Shivers says rocks above the highway are being assessed by Caltrans and there are estimates of a one-week closure.