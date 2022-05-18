Watch
Roommate: No warning signs before deadly church attack

Attack happened in Orange County
California Church Shooting
Ashley Landis/AP
Gabe Kipers, a neighbor of Dr. John Cheng, kneels at a memorial for him outside his office building on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Aliso Viejo, Calif. Cheng, 52, was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church.
California Church Shooting
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors are calling the man charged in a deadly California church shooting a crafty monster but his Las Vegas roommate says he seemed to be kind and generous: if it wasn't all just an act.

David Chou is charged with murder and attempted murder in Sunday's attack at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. He didn't enter a plea Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to June.

Authorities say Chou, driven by political hatred against Taiwan, apparently chose the church at random. His roommate says Chou would share his food, didn't discuss politics and proclaimed himself a Christian.

