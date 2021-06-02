Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

S.F. Giants incorporate Pride into uniforms

Team becomes the first in MLB history to make the move
items.[0].image.alt
Shutterstock
Philadelphia,,Pa,/,Usa,-,June,10,,2018:,Crowd,Members
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 21:13:39-04

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — In honor of Pride month many sports teams are taking time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Today the San Francisco Giants announced new hats and on-field uniforms featuring the rainbow colors.

The Giants announced players will wear the new uniforms on June 5 when they play the Chicago Cubs. This makes the team the first in MLB history to wear the colors during a game.

The team issued a statement to mark the start of Pride month on twitter today.

If you want to purchase Pride themed merchandise-- you can do so at this link. You can search by team on the MLB website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Congrats to Grads

Congrats to Grads