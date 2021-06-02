S.F. Giants incorporate Pride into uniforms

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — In honor of Pride month many sports teams are taking time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Today the San Francisco Giants announced new hats and on-field uniforms featuring the rainbow colors.

The Giants announced players will wear the new uniforms on June 5 when they play the Chicago Cubs. This makes the team the first in MLB history to wear the colors during a game.

The team issued a statement to mark the start of Pride month on twitter today.

If you want to purchase Pride themed merchandise-- you can do so at this link. You can search by team on the MLB website.