Sacramento detectives use DNA to find 'Cloverleaf Rapist'

Police lights
Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 05, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Sacramento have arrested a man suspected of committing a series of violent sexual assaults by using DNA technology and genealogy websites to identify him.

JD Wallace Simien was taken into custody Thursday and booked for investigation of kidnapping, rape and other felony charges. Investigators believe he is the “Cloverleaf Rapist” who raped victims near freeway entrances and exits, resembling a cloverleaf pattern, between 2013 and 2014.

Wallace was recently identified after investigators used the same DNA genealogy techniques to zero in on Joseph DeAngelo, dubbed the Golden State Killer, and Roy Waller, the so-called “NorCal Rapist” who was convicted last year of raping nine women in their homes.

