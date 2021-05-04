Watch
San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling

Denis Poroy/AP
Items from a boat sit on the shoreline at Cabrillo National Monument near where it capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after the boat capsized. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 03, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Coast Guard has ended its search for survivors of the San Diego boat wreck, which killed three and injured 29 on a bright Sunday morning near tidepools of Cabrillo National Monument, a popular spot for tourists and hikers.

The Mexican government said most were Mexican citizens and are being turned over to U.S. immigration authorities. The incident highlights how smugglers put migrants at extraordinary peril for profits. Maritime smuggling off the California coast has ebbed and flowed over the years but has long been a risky alternative for migrants to avoid heavily guarded land borders.

