San Diego County agrees to pay $3.5M over 2018 jail death

This image provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP)
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 05, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County will pay $3.5 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a mentally ill man who died after deputies tried to forcefully remove him from a jail cell.

The Union-Tribune says it’s the largest settlement for an in-custody fatality in the county jail system.

Paul Silva was jailed after his mother called police because he was experiencing a psychotic episode. The suit says deputies used a stun gun and held him down using a body shield while trying to extract him from a cell. He died at a hospital.

The family sued after prosecutors found no crime had been committed by deputies.

