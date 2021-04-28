Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

San Diego County dissolves gang injunctions against hundreds

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News Graphic
Justice, Gavel, Courts
Posted at 7:56 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 22:56:12-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County’s top prosecutor is removing all civil gang injunctions affecting 349 people, some of whom were barred from such things as meeting in certain areas or wearing certain clothing in public 20 years ago.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said Tuesday that her office has filed petitions in San Diego Superior Court to lift all 20 civil gang injunctions in place in the county.

Stephan said the injunctions did more harm than good and most were issued a decade or more ago.

Civil rights activists have argued gang injunctions are disproportionately applied to Black and Latino people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness