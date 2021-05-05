Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

San Diego County will provide immigrants with lawyers

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, a girl waves to a young man watching from Mexican territory who said he was her cousin, as a group of Honduran asylum seekers is taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents after the group crossed the U.S. border wall into San Diego, seen from Tijuana, Mexico. San Diego County has approved a plan to provide attorneys to immigrants facing deportation proceedings. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 approved a $5 million, one-year pilot program. It would provide lawyers for free to those detained at Otay Mesa Detention Center, the local federal immigration detention facility. San Diego will be the first southern border county in the U.S. to provide such legal representation. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
California Immigration Lawyers
Posted at 10:48 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:48:15-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County has approved a plan to provide attorneys to immigrants facing deportation proceedings.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $5 million, one-year pilot program. It would provide lawyers for free to those detained at Otay Mesa Detention Center, the local federal immigration detention facility.

San Diego will be the first southern border county in the U.S. to provide such legal representation.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, who proposed the measure, says it will help people navigate the complexities of the legal system, reduce a nationwide backlog of immigration cases and cut the public cost of detention.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran