San Diego family discusses escape from Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC is hearing the harrowing stories of people escaping Afghanistan just ahead of a deadline earlier this week. One San Diego family spoke to the media about their journey to get back to the United States.

"Really hard to for us to pass the Taliban gate. And they told us 'why you guys are leaving Afghanistan? Why you guys not staying here with us?' I told them, that's our country. That's my nation. We're living there. So we have to get out here," said Mohammad Faizi, a husband and father of five describing the tense moments as his family was trying to reach the planes at the Kabul airport.

Faizi said Congressman Darrell Issa played a crucial role in helping his family get out of Afghanistan in time.

There are still at least 30 people from California who were not able to leave the country.