Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

San Diego man found dead in Joshua Tree National Park

items.[0].image.alt
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
police tape
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 17:49:28-05

JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The National Park Service says a San Diego man was found dead in Joshua Tree National Park. The body was found Monday morning at the base of Sentinel Wall, a short distance from the Hidden Valley Nature Trail.

The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Michael Spitz.

The Park Service statement did not release any information on the circumstances of the death but said details will be released when the investigation is complete.

The Sentinel Wall rock formation is a climbing location in the desert park.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!