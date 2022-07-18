San Diego program offers training to help people escape homelessness

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — A new program aims to help people in San Diego experiencing homelessness by offering job training while also giving graduates a free computer.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Computers 2 Kids offered free computers to students in need as a way to bridge the digital divide.

As the pandemic waned, CEO Cheri Pierre realized computer access is crucial for people of any age.

Pierre says that nearly three dozen people have already gone through the program in its first few months.

She thinks it can help hundreds of people get the skills they need to climb out of homelessness.

"that's the beauty of it. Before, these careers may not have been an option for them," said Pierre.

"we'll ensure they have the skill set so they can enter into an entry level position with a future for growth."

The Lucky Duck Foundation provided $1 million to Computers 2 Kids.

The money will be used to offer job training in tech and warehouse-specific industries, which will help people experiencing homelessness find steady careers in high-demand fields.

After completing one of 10 different training programs, graduates get a free, refurbished computer.